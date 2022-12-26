NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ella Mae Sankey, 94, of East Friendship Street, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born in Ellwood City on October 28, 1928, a daughter of the late Elvey and Freda (Coryea) Amalong.

She was married to the late Elmer Sankey, who precedes her in death.

Mrs. Sankey was an operator for Bell Telephone and worked for Fisher’s Big Wheel. She was a member of Clifton Flats Alliance Church.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Doug Williams will officiate.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

