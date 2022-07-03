NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Pauline Annarella, 93, of McClain Road died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at The Haven Convalescent Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born on January 14, 1929 in New Castle a daughter of the late Felix and Angela (Russo) Annarella.

Ms. Annarella worked as a decorator for Shenango China, retiring after 43 years.

She loved painting, doing crafts, gardening flowers and vegetables and yard work.

She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by five brothers, Anthony Annarella, Angelo Annarella, Phillip Annarella, Michael Annarella and Joseph Annarella and four sisters, Clara Annarella, Josephine Annarella, Helen Annarella, and Rose Chiafullo.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will be celebrated Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

