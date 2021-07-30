Elizabeth C. ‘Betty’ Edgington, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth C. ‘Betty’ Edgington, 90, of Butler Avenue died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on January 29, 1931 in New Castle a daughter of the late James and Gladys (Mitchell) Burke.

She was married to the late Floyd Edgington who died on June 13, 2004.

Mrs. Edgington was a housekeeper at St. Francis Hospital, retiring after 16 years.

She was a member of New Covenant Church and was active in the church and children ministries.

She enjoyed sewing, doing puzzle books and spending time with her family.

She was survived by three children, Denise E. DeGaton, Deborah S. DeGaton Bucey and husband Greg, and William ‘Billy’ DeGaton, a number of step-children, and three grandchildren, Jayme DePriest, Nicole DePriest and Tudd Bucey.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by, one brother, James Burke and four sisters, Shirley Thompson, Isabelle Sater, Nettie Miller and Dorothy Burke.

Private services will held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

