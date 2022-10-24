NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ann Ryhal, 77, of Rose Avenue died Saturday, October 15, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born in New Castle on December 14, 1944 a daughter of the late Charles and Catherine (Tatlinger) Smith.

She is married to John D. Ryhal, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Ryhal loved friends and family. She will be remembered as the light in the room everyone gathered around.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Kevin J. Ryhal of New Castle, three brothers, Theodore Smith, LeRoy Smith, and Bruce Smith, and four sisters, Dorothy Smith Ryhal, Susan Mitchell, Mary Lou Morgan and Donna Rodgers.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by, one brother, Barry Smith, and one sister, Joyce Smith.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Bobby Griffith will officiate.

