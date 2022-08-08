NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eliot N. Lane, 61, Passed away, August 6, 2022 at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born September 1, 1960 in New Castle to the late Fredrick and Barbara Gene (Austin) Lane.

Eliot was a lead pourer and machinist for the former Rockwell International Corporation.

He was also enlisted with the U.S. Army National Guard in his earlier life.

He is survived by his children, Mark Marshall, Courtney Lane and Elyot Lane all of New Castle, his sister, Jodi Lampkins, and his brothers, Pumpkin, Dorin and Fred Lane all of New Castle, and his nine grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. and Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home at 926 Cunningham Avenue, with Rev. David Young officiating.

Online Condolences can be made at: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com

