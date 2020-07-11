Eleanor R. Baxter, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Baxter, 77, of Harlansburg Road, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born June 29, 1943, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Nancy (Palmer) Miles.

Mrs. Baxter worked in the laundry at Golden Hill Nursing Home and Hill View Manor for over 30 years.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Dukes and Eagles and she loved bingo and going to the casino.

She was also an avid Pirates fan.

She is survived by two children, Robert Baxter, Jr. and his wife, Bobbi of New Castle and Tammy Dodson of New Castle; two stepchildren, Al Giancotti, Jr. and his wife, Jo of Ft. Worth, Texas, Sharon Trimble and her husband, Eddie of Pulaski; one brother, William Miles of Ellwood City; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Baxter, Sr., who died in 1980; her companion, Al Giancotti, Sr., who died in 2002; five brother, Henry, James, Hillis, David and Arther ‘Butch’ and four sisters, Shirley, Elizabeth, Luella and Florence.

Visitation will be held at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., at William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

Rev. Matt Bupp will be officiating.

Arrangements handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.