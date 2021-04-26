Edward Ellsworth Smith, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Ellsworth Smith, 76, of Grandview Avenue in Union Township, died Friday, April 23, 2021 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on February 19, 1945, a son of the late Richard and Enda (Cameron) Smith.

He was married to Marlene Elizabeth (Synder) Smith on April 6, 1968, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Smith worked as a truck driver for over 50 years and retired from Trinity Industries after over 20 years.

He was Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the VFW and Moose Club.

He also enjoyed camping, fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Stephen Smith, Michael Smith and his wife, Melissa and Shelly Smith and her fiancé, Scott Steingrabe; five grandchildren, Stevie-Lynn Smith, Matthew Smith, Deanne Smith, Lilly Carbone and Susan Mayberry and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Synder; one sister, Betty Sager and one grandson, Dale Mayberry.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Blessing Services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Rev. Frederick Gilbert will officiate.

