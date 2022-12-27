NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy S. Pandolph, 96, of Euclid Avenue died Monday, December 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services New Castle.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 5, 1926 a daughter of the late Wilburt and Lillian (Palomaki) Shevel.

She was married to the late Frank V. Pandolph, who died April 25, 2009, they were married for over 51 years.

Mrs. Pandolph was a music teacher at Mohawk Area Schools, retiring after 32 years. She was a Mohawk Educator of the Year for the 1971-1972 school year, and was choir director and the director of all the music programs at Mohawk Schools.

Mrs. Pandolph was a member of First Assembly of God Church, and was the former choir director of the church. Her faith was very important to her, and she was always well remembered by all of former students.

She is survived by her nephew, Bruce Leidy and his wife Cris, who she was like a second mother too, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her sister, Ruth Hannold and sister-in-law, Faye Shevel.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Arlene Leidy and Judith Thomas, and two brothers, Dr. W. Lee Shevel, Jr., and David Shevel.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 at 4:00 p.m at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Stephen DeSantis of First Assembly of God will officiate.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the City Rescue Mission.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.