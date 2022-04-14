NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Trott passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 13 at Avalon Springs, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

She was born December 18, 1929 in New Castle, the daughter of the late Clyde and Edith (Childs) Hamaker.

She married the late Robert H. Trott, July 3, 1948; he passed away on August 3, 2001.

Dorothy was employed as a nursing assistant for 38 years at Golden Hill Nursing Home.

Dorothy enjoyed watching the Game Show Network, scratch-off lottery tickets and playing poker around the dining room table with family and friends. Dorothy was an animal lover but especially adored her dog, Maggie.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly McGaffic of Edingburg and Dottie Trott of New Castle and one son, Bobby Trott of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha A. Trott; two sisters, Anna Jean Robison and Theona M. Young and one brother, James Taylor.

Per her wishes there are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Lawrence County Human Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA, 16101.

