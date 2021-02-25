Doris Louise Huffman, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Louise Huffman, 84, of Mars, Pennsylvania formerly of New Castle, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in Worthington, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Eugene A. and Margaret C. (Goldinger) Jack.

She was married to the late Frederick L. Huffman who died August 4, 1995.



Doris grew up in the Cabot area of Denny Mills. She was a people person and very sociable, making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed spending time with her friends at Penn Mar Plaza and was involved in many activities. She especially enjoyed sing-a-longs and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan. Most of all she loved and enjoyed time with her family.

She is survived by four children, Cindy Edinger of New Castle, Patti Walter of Harmony, James R. Krieble, Jr. and wife Jenny of New Castle and Chuck Krieble and wife Jean of Harmony, two brothers, Homer Jack and Melton Jack and wife Wilma, one sister, Mabel Beck and husband Reuben, eight grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Daniel Walter, two brothers, Walter and Melvin Jack and one granddaughter, Jennifer Sue.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

