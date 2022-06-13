NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Jean Pounds, 77, of Paul Street died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Haven Nursing Home in New Castle.

She was born on May 24, 1945 in New Castle, a daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Ridenour) Harvey.

She was the Activities Director and worked in housekeeping for Highland Hall Care Center retiring after 25 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening and was an avid Steelers fan. She loved horses and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children, James L. Pounds, Jr., Ruth Ann Lewis and Rita L. Combs all of New Castle; two brothers, Charles Harvey and David Harvey; one sister, Betty Redick; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa J. Pounds; two brothers, Richard Harvey and Daniel Harvey; three sisters, Shirley Kosior, Dolly Joanson and Linda Yoho and one grandson.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated following visitation at 6:00 p.m. Pastor John Fraser will officiate.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.