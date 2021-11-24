Dori Lyn Moyer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dori Lyn Moyer, 61, of Oak Street died Monday, November 22, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on February 36, 1960, a daughter of the late Merle and Jessie (Mitcheltree) Brightshue.

She married Richard F. Moyer on October 22, 1977, he survived in New Castle.

Mrs. Moyer worked as a nurse’s aide at Golden Hill Nursing Home for 15 years.

She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, shopping online, video games and her dogs, Walker and Jersey.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Richard F. Moyer II and Christopher J. Moyer, both of New Castle; one brother, Gary C. Brightshue; one sister, Shoaff and five grandchildren, Katie V. Moyer, Richard M. Moyer, Rileigh P. Moyer, Christian J. Moyer and Alexia G. Moyer.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell Brightshue and Merle Brightshue.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery.

