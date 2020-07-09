Donna Jean Zona, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Zona, 82, of Countyline Street, New Castle, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Quality Life Services in New Castle.

She was born July 13, 1937 in Slippery Rock, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Cornelius) Tillia.

She was married to the late Louis H. Zona, Sr. who died July 2, 1995.

Mrs. Zona was a Crossing Guard at the Patterson Township Police Department in Beaver County for 10 years.

She loved bingo, playing cards and playing lottery numbers. She also loved her cats, was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and loved watching Judge Judy and Jeopardy.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph ‘Pat’ Zona of New Castle, John S. Zona of New Castle and Jeffery P. Zona of New Castle, one daughter, Dolly Hartsuff of Lakeland, Floria and fiancé, James Johnson New Castle, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Louis H. Zona, Sr., her brother William H. Tillia, Jr. and her sister Mary Lou Cunningham.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Ronald Mounts will be officiating.

