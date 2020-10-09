Donald Harold Baker, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Harold Baker, 66, of Friendship Street died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Quality Life Services Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born on December 13, 1953 a son of the late Ronald Baker and Annabel (Kirkwood) Davis.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father William Davis and his step-mother Grace Baker.

Mr. Baker was a supervisor for New Castle Metals for many years.

He loved to golf, was an avid Penguins, Steelers, and Pirates fan and he enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by twin children, Katelyn Flannery of Kent, Ohio and Mathew Flannery of New Castle, four brothers, William Davis, Jr., Randall Davis, John Davis, and David Baker, two sisters, Rhonda Baker Hauser and Sherry Davis Mason, his aunt and uncle, Maryland and Roger McMillin, who made special visits, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Gary Baker, Thomas Baker and James Davis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Donald H. Baker, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: