Donald “Freddy” Essinger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Freddy” Essinger, 79, of Huron Avenue, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Quality Life Services, New Castle.

He was born in New Castle April 3, 1942, a son of the late John and Thelma (Cameron) Essinger.

Mr. Essinger was supervisor of the decal department at Shenango China for 25 years.

He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era.

He enjoyed reading, woodworking and bowling and was secretary of the Automotive Bowling League for over 30 years. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by two sons, Donald F. Essinger, Jr. and his wife, Nicole and Robert A. Essinger; three brothers, Joe, Tom and Denny Essinger; three sisters, Suzanne Hill, Linda Cook and Kathleen Schooley and three grandchildren, Nicole, RJ and Jordyn Essinger.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, John Essinger.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

