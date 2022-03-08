NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Merola, 85, formerly of Worthington Avenue, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Rhodes Estates in New Castle.

He was born in Baia e Latina, Caserta, Italy on October 4, 1936, a son of the late Giovanni Salvatore and Maria Domenica (DiCerbo) Merola.

He married Anna (Conti) Merola on September 12, 1959, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Merola was a machine operator and worked in quality control at Rockwell Axle, retiring after 26 years. He then worked as a salesperson at Castleview Memorial Gardens for a number of years.

Mr. Merola was a Navy Veteran of the Korean Era serving on the USS Canberra as a Third Class Petty Officer and Radar Operator.

He was the treasurer of Local #4194 Steel Workers and for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He also was a driver and seller for Nickles Bakery for a number of years and was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing cards.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Maria Wold and husband, Gary, from Sacramento, California, Rachel Merola of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, John Merola and wife, Lori, of Beaver Falls, and Christopher Merola and wife, Tressa, of Butler, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Giuseppe Merola, Alfonso Merola and Elio Merola and one sister, Philomena Cappabianca.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Father Joseph McCaffrey will officiate.

Burial will be in Castleview Memorial Gardens.

