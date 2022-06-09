NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Rose Barletto, 91, of Hunters Woods Boulevard, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at UPMC Avalon Place in New Castle.

She was born on September 5, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Stephen and Dorothy DeMasi.

She was married to the late Charles J. Barletto, who died on August 9, 1987.

Mrs. Barletto was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society, she was a member and sang in the choir of St. Camilus Church and was dedicated to her church and family.

She will be remembered as a beautiful, sweet lady and loved by all.

She is survived by one son, Charles S. “Chip” Barletto of New Castle; one sister, June DeEulio of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vitus Church on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to UPMC Avalon Place and 3 Rivers Hospice.

