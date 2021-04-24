Dolores P. Stull, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores P. Stull, 91, of Arch Street, New Castle, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in New Castle on March 30, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Cangey) Lambiase.

She was married to the late George R. Stull, who died May 18, 1999.

Mrs. Stull was a hairdresser for over 40 years and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Richard A. Stull and wife, Peggy and Robert A. Stull and fiancée, Jamie Cardella; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Ralph, Patsy and Eugene Lambiase and seven sisters, Pearl Lambiase, Josephine Leban, Margarita Lambiase, Virginia Occhibone, Viola Criscito, Helen DeCarbo and Irene Tempesta.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Vitus Church. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Lucy Cemetery.

