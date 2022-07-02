NEW CASTLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores (DeRosa) Gardiner, 89, of Cleland Mill Road died Friday, July 1, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on August 13, 1932 in New Castle a daughter of the late Natale and Josephine (Arket) Orrico.

She married Gene Gardiner on July 28, 2020, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Gardiner was very active in Church of Genesis and loved quartets and music.

She also enjoyed cooking and baking. She will be known as a wonderful mother, a blessing to be around, and a happy person.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Jeffrey M. DeRosa and wife Doreen of Bessemer, Dorrene K. Zenos and husband Joey of Henryville, Indiana and Michael P. DeRosa and wife Laurie of York, Pennsylvania; a number of stepchildren; one brother, Nate Orrico; two sisters, Helen Abbonizo and Eiceen Kochela; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Michael P. DeRosa who died on October 8, 2004 and one sister, Caroline Massaro.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Friday, July 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Church of Genesis, 303 N. Cedar Street. Pastor Ron Eade will officiate.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

