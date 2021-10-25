Deborah Lynn Stone, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Lynn Stone, 66, of Fern Street, died Saturday, October 23, 2021 in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on April 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Aaron and Thelma (Weir) Saesan.

Debbie worked as a manager at GNC for ten years. She was a cheerleading advisors for over 30 years all around the city. She also worked at several convenient marts around New Castle for many years.

Debbie was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Debbie loved holidays and family get togethers, any time with her family was important to her, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and always enjoyed preparing her favorite dishes for the family. Her personality radiated so much love, she had the biggest heart and will be greatly missed. Many tears will be shed but will come with much laughter and smiles from all our treasured memories.

She is survived by two children, Gary F. Stone, Jr. and his wife, Annlyn and Erin R. Stone; three sisters, Cathy Cook and her husband, Bill, Connie Flora and her husband, Sam and Trenda Malizia; six grandchildren, Geno Stone, Gary Stone, Victoria Stone, Charlyze Stone, Cameron Stone and Ashlyn Stone; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Paisley, Zayden, Jace and Mylo and her former husband, Gary “Chibby” Stone, Sr.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Stanley Chmura and one sister, Martha Betz.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vitus Church.

