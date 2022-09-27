NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jo Tomon, 66 of Hillside Way, died surrounded by her family Monday, September 26, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on November 19, 1955, a daughter of the late Joseph Retort, Sr. and Charlotte (Pagley) Retort.

She married Ronald Leroy Tomon, Sr. on July 3, 1977; he survives in New Castle.

Deborah graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing and worked as an RN at St. Francis Hospital in the Pediatric Unit retiring at ten years.

She was a member of Mary Mother of Hope Parish and a devoted Catholic who enjoyed learning about her faith. She was also a CCD teacher at Madonna and Mary Mother of Hope Church for 20 years.

Mrs. Tomon was a paraprofessional for Union Area Schools for a number of years.

She enjoyed making crafts, ceramics and was a Hallmark ornament collector. She also enjoyed cooking and catering; she made homemade cavatelli, ravioli and sauce. Deborah also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Michael C. Tomon and wife, Holly, Gregory D. Tomon and wife, Carrie and Ronnie L. Tomon, Jr., all of New Castle and Rachel C. Vein and husband, Matthew, of Steubenville, Ohio; two brothers, Charles Retort and David Retort and seven grandchildren, Andrew Tomon, Ava Tomon, Matthew Tomon, Hannah Tomon, Luca Tomon, Ella Tomon and Charlotte Vein.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Joseph Retort, Jr.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mary Mother of Hope Parish at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Madonna Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.