Deborah A. Lombardo, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah A. Lombardo, 69, of East Euclid Avenue, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born in New Castle on June 2, 1952, a daughter of the late Louis and Theresa (Davis) Fornataro, Sr.

She was also married to Charles J. Lombardo, who died July 15, 2014.

Mrs. Lombardo was a graduate of Neshannock High School and was a member of St. Vitus Church.

She also worked at Popo’s restaurant as a waitress, in the cafeteria at George Washington School and a cashier at Jam’s.

Mrs. Lombardo was an avid bowler, loved doing hair, movies and music. She loved singing and sang with multiple bands including, Vic, Rangler and Danny DeThomas. She was also a huge Christmas person.

She is survived by two daughters, Shannon Osborne and husband, Cody, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Jenna Lombardo of New Castle; two brothers, Mark Fornataro of Bradenton, Flordia and Paul Fornataro of Houston, Texas; one sister, Felicia Fornataro-Seiler of New Castle; a number of nieces and nephews and her very best friend, Kathy Fry.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Louis Fornataro, Jr.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

