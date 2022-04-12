NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dawnlee Arnell Sweitzer, 50, of E. Edgewood Avenue, died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on August 26, 1971 in New Castle a daughter of William Ashton and the late Cindy (Theiss) Malley, her father survives in New Castle.

She married Scott L. Sweitzer on October 22, 1994, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Sweitzer worked as a postmaster at Villa Maria for the United States Postal Service.

She was very involved in the theater and contributed to the New Castle Playhouse and Red Barn Players. She loved music and spending time with her family.

In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Shelby Tyce Sweizter and Morgan Tyanne Sweizter, both of New Castle; two brothers, Brandon Ashton and Eric Stoner and one sister, Kristyn K. Bugnone and husband, Gregory, of Warren, Ohio.

In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Harvey and Betty Theiss.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Charles Fombelle will officiate.

