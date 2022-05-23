NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Wayne Ross, 63, of Waldo Street died Friday, May 20, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born on March 2, 1959 in New Castle, a son of the late Joseph Ross and Marilyn (King) Ross, his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Ross married Jeannie Lynn (Richard) Ross on April 26, 1980, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Ross was a truck driver for a number of companies in the area, retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, driving and remodeling his home. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by six children, Teala A. Ross and husband, John Gageant, of Erie, Pennsylvania, Joshua D. Ross of Louisiana, Anthony R. Ross of Virginia, Jared J. Ross of Virginia, Jarvis C. Ross of Virginia and Bryanna N. Ross of New Castle; three brothers, Samuel Ross, James Ross and Robert Ross; one sister, Nancy Ross and 13 grandchildren.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by three sons, Joseph Ross, Michael Ross and Samuel Ross and one brother, Joseph Ross.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be celebrated, following visitation, at 6:00 p.m., in the funeral home; Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of David Wayne Ross, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.