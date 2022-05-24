NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Thomas Robert Kordish, 30, of Old State Road died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania.

He was born on October 9, 1991 in New Castle, a son of George Kordish and Angela M. (DeMarco) Kordish.

David enjoyed softball, fishing, reading, playing cards and cornhole. He loved spending time his family and his daughters.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Krystal Lynn Kordish and Alverra J. Kordish; his stepmother, Tammy Kordish; his stepfather, Dave Kordish; four brothers, Michael J. Kordish and wife, Breyona, Anthony D. Kordish and wife, Sydney, Christopher J. Smiley and Nicholas S. Smiley and wife, Angel; one sister, Amber L. Garber and husband, Kyler and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. following visitation; Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.