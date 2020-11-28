David S. Henzel, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Stanley Henzel, 74, of Pioneer Avenue died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at UPMC Passavant McCandless.

Mr. Henzel was born on July 16, 1946, in New Castle, a son of the late Stanley and Phyllis (Cavaricci) Henzel.

He is survived by a longtime loving companion, Carol Grubb ,of over 20 years.

Mr. Henzel was a chemical engineer for over 40 years working for many companies and retiring from Ohio Edison in Columbus, Ohio.

He enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid Steelers fan and Pittsburgh sports fan.

Mr. Henzel was very active at Grace Community Church in Cranberry Township, was member of the McKees Rocks Rotary Club and was a member of Beacon Toastmasters for over 20 years and serving in various officers positions.

He is also survived by three children, Eric Henzel, Marc Henzel and Laura Wilson and her husband, Eric all of North Carolina; two stepchildren, Justin Grubb and Vincent Grubb and his wife, Randi both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one brother, Stanley Henzel and his wife, Kathie; two sisters, Susan Heasley and her husband, David of Naples, Florida, Lisa Parrish and her husband, Tom of Jackson, New Jersey; four grandchildren; three stepgrandsons and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles Henzel.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements made by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

