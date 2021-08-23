David Lee Perrino, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Perrino, Sr., 71, of Meadowview Blvd Ext in Neshannock Township, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on March 14, 1950 in New Castle a son of the late Louis and Nancy (Strosnider) Perrino; his mother survives in New Castle.

Mr. Perrino was the owner and operator of Parking Lot Maintenance for 40 years.

David loved spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed going to the casino, going on vacations and owned three race horses.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, David L. Perrino, Jr. and his fiancée, Christine H. Lyons of Cleveland, Ohio and Kimberly A. Perrino of New Castle; one stepson, Brandon Aven; his former first wife, Lana (Isabella) Marriotti and second former wife, Lisa (Murphy) Perrino; one brother, Denny J. Perrino and wife, Vicky, of Cleveland, Ohio; one sister, Nancy D’Ambrosi of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ashlee Panella, Allison Mosley, Mia Perrino and David L. Perrino III; four stepgrandchildren, Alyssa (Mosley) Carter, Harry Lyons, Karlee Lyons and Katelynn Lyons and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Dean Strosnider; two brothers, Louis A. and Perry C. Perrino and his brother-in-law, Bernard D’Ambrosi.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A blessing service will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.