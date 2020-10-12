Darrin Andrew Sankey, West Pittsburgh, PA

WEST PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Darrin Andrew Sankey, 27, of 7Th Street, West Pittsburg died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in New Castle on March 29, 1993, a son of Andrew Sankey of Katy, Texas and Brandy (Strickler) Jones and her husband Kenneth of West Pittsburg.

Darrin worked for Water Solutions Waterproofing and loved collecting Air Jordan shoes. He was known for being the life of the party, with his contagious laugh, smile, and sense of humor. Darrin had the biggest heart and love for his friends and family. Darrian would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He was a selfless son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and most importantly a friend.

In addition to his parents he is survived by one brother, Jeremy Rice of New Castle, three sisters, Paige Prischak and husband Daniel of Pittsburgh, Abigail Rector of West Pittsburg, and Olivia Sankey of Katy, Texas, his grandparents, Maria Strickler and James Klamut of Edinburg, and Linda Sankey of New Castle, one nephew, Carson Prischak, aunts and uncles, Kandy and Jason Moore, Joe and Jeanne Sankey, Bob and Marlena Sankey, and Crystal Sankey and a number of cousins including, Jimmy and Julie Strickler and Alexis Sankey.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Sankey, Sr., and his great-grandmother, Dorothy Russo.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home. Rev. William Rupert will officiate.

