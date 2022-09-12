NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dario Giovanni Papi, 89, of Oaktree Road in Neshannock Township, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle.

He was born on November 6, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Attilio and Adele (Avaltroni) Papi.

Mr. Papi married Peggy Elaine (Yargo) Papi on July 20, 1991, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Papi worked for Public Service Electric and Gas company as a service specialist retiring after 37 years.

He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in Korea.

He was a member of First Assembly of God and was very active in the church.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed cooking, baking and was a handyman. He will be remembered for helping people and being a wonderful husband.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Papi and two sisters, Jennie Mandl and Milena Galeotti.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue and Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m, at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m., Rev. Stephen DeSantis will officiate.

Burial will be in Castle View Memorial Gardens.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dario Giovanni Papi, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.