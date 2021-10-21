Daniel W. Torsello, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel W. Torsello, 66, of Avalon Drive in Union Township, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in New Castle.

He was born on August 31, 1955 in New Castle a son of the late Daniel D. and Donna M. (DeNuccio) Torsello.

Mr. Torsello was married to Shannon M. (Norris) Torsello on September 22, 2017, she survived in New Castle. Mr. Torsello was the manager at Lowe’s in Union, retiring at 20 years. He enjoyed fishing, going to car shows, gambling and the Penguins. He also loved telling dad jokes and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Daniel D. Torsello, Jr. and wife Erika and Brandon W. Torsello and wife Caitlin both of New Castle, one step-son, Shawn M. Norris of New Castle and two grandchildren, Aria Torsello and Bryson Torsello.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be celebrated on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Deacon John Carran will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Daniel William Torsello, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.