NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Timothy Hoover, 70, of Old Princeton Road, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on March 6, 1951, a son of the late Jack Glennwood and Elizabeth Lucinda (Sumner) Hoover.

He married Janet L. (Bowersox) Hoover on July 5, 1969, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Hoover worked at Calgon and Nalco in Ellwood City as a chemical operator, retiring after 35 years.

Mr. Hoover enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid football and Steelers fan. He loved being with his children and grandchildren and was very proud of them. Mr. Hoover also loved making people laugh.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Daniel L. Hoover and wife, Stacy, Dorain L. Hill and husband, LeRoy and Carrie J. Hoover, all of New Castle; one brother, Ronald G. Hoover; five grandchildren, Damara Pelley and Kristian, Gage Hoover, Zachary Deal, Bret Hoover and Chaslin Hoover and one great-grandson, Maddox Mascher.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.