Daniel Steven Smoron, Grove City, PA

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Steven Smoron, 59, of Neshannock Trails Drive, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on April 12, 1962 a son of the late Donald and Vivian (Ross) Smoron.

Dr. Smoron worked at Allied Security as a security guard for a number of years.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Cubs and was active in his church.

He is survived by one brother, Michael Smoron and wife, Sheila; two sisters, April Chill and husband, Carmen, and Nicole Smoron and one nephew, Jonah Smoron.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.