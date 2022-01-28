NEW CASTLE, Peensylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Nagy, Jr., 81, of Savannah Road, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

He was born in North Braddock, PA on January 12, 1941 a son of the late Daniel and Mary (Vargesko) Nagy, Sr.

He was married to the late Marcia B. (Morrone) Nagy, who died on April 18, 2021.

Mr. Nagy was a self-employed truck driver retiring after 35 years.

Mr. Nagy was a member of the Army National Guard.

He also enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by two sons, Keith B. Nagy, Sr. and wife Kelli and Kevin D. Nagy, Sr. and wife Cristy both of New Castle, one brother, Ed Nagy of New Castle, three grandchildren, Michael Nagy, Keith Nagy, Jr. and Kelsey Nagy and one great-grandson, Cole Nagy.

In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by, two sisters, Alice Dudash and Jane Kulnis and one grandson, Kevin Nagy, Jr.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

