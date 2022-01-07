NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel G. Vellone, 74, of Fields Run Road, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at UPMC Passavant-McCandless in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He was born in New Castle on January 29, 1947, a son of the late Tullio and Charlotte (Palumbo) Vellone.

He married Antoinette S. (Hubert) Vellone on June 27, 1970, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Vellone worked for EMC Corporation out of Boston, Massachusetts as a field engineer for 40 years working on main frame computers.

He was an Air Force Sergeant serving in Vietnam War in Korean and Japan as an aircraft computer engineer.

Dan was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. He loved golf and worked in the clubhouses of Green Meadow and Castle Hills Golf Course. He loved his dog, Auggie and will be remembered and missed as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Adam D. Vellone and wife, Rosa, of Homestead, Florida and one granddaughter, Indie Grace Vellone.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Church of The Good Shepard, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA, 16159 at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 12. Friends and family are asked to meet at the church at 9:30 a.m. Father Glenn Whitman will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Daniel G. Vellone, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.