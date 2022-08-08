NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dana L. Basham, 57, passed away, Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born January 9, 1965 in New Castle to Ferdnan and Grace (Johnson) Basham.

Dana enlisted with the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on January 24, 1989.

He then worked for Waste Management as a truck driver for many years.

He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Cathleen Hamilton of New Castle; daughters, Jennifer Basham and Jessica Phillips, both of New Castle; stepchildren, Daion Holmes, Eriha Williams, Cassarara Hillis and Jessica Weger, all of Washington, Pennsylvania; sisters, Stephanie Bell, Garnett Basham and Camiella Crawford, all of New Castle and Eisa Broom of North Carolina; brothers, Gregory Basham of New Castle and Kinen and Kent Caraway, of Michigan and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ferdnan.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1:00 p.m., in the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel, 926 Cunningham Avenue, with Rev. Matthew Bupp officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to: www.williamrogerdecarbo.com.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Dana L. Basham, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.