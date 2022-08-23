NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dan E. Moore, Sr., 51, of E Garfield Avenue died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Edison Manor Nursing Home in New Castle.

He was born on June 3, 1971 in New Castle a son of the later Frank and Florence (Strayer) Moore, Sr.

He was married to Vanessa (Stanton) Moore, she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Moore worked as a former operator of Creative Customs Display and was a carrier for the New Castle News for 12 years.

He enjoyed painting, fishing, guns, the outdoors and was a NASCAR and sports fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Dan E. Moore, Jr., Mariah Moore, and Anthony T. Moore and wife Nichole all of New Castle, two brothers, Levi Moore and Brian H. Moore both of New Castle, two sisters, Sue Moore Morris and Tina Louise Roby bother of New Castle, and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by, two brothers, Frank L. Moore, Jr. and Tony Moore, two sisters, Tammie James and Sandy Moore, and one grandson.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

