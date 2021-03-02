Cynthia Marie ‘Cindy’ and Dow Moore, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Marie ‘Cindy’ Moore, 64 of Finch Street, died Monday, March 1, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on August 19, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas a daughter of the late Sammy and Edna (Durent) Keener.

Mrs. Moore was married to Dow Lee Moore on December 15, 2005.

Mrs. Moore worked as an assembly line worker for Adam’s Manufacturing, retiring after a number of years.

She loved spending time with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her doggies, and her husband Dow.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Seiler-Schaffer of New Castle, one brother, Kent Keener of California, one sister, Terry Keener of California, four grandchildren, Krystal (Peyton) Vogel, Cheyanne (Corey) Vogel, Brandon (Angelina) Vogel, Summer Rose Stronercker and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Keith Keener.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would donate to Lawrence County Career and Technical Center for the Veterinarian Assistant Program.

Dow Lee Moore, 71 of Finch Street, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born on May 19, 1949 in New Castle, Pennsylvania a son of the late Harry L. and LaVarne (Fleming) Moore, Sr. Mr.

Moore was married to Cynthia Marie Moore on December 15, 2005.

Mr. Moore was an assembly line worker for Universal Rundle, retiring after a number of years. Mr. Moore was a Navy Veteran in the Vietnam War. He earned the Vietnam and National Defense Service Medals.

He loved spending time with his family, his children, his grandchildren, his doggie’s, and his wife Cynthia. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors.

He is survived by one daughter, Carrie Wilson and her husband Randy, one sister, Judy A Snyder, two grandchildren, Brandon McAnallen and his wife Amanda, and Christopher McAnallen and one great-grandson, Landon.

He was also preceded in death by one brother, Harry L. ‘Butch’ Moore, Jr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral Arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Butler Veteran’s Hospital.

