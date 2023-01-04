NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Reider, 62, of S. Market Street in New Wilmington died Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born in New Castle on January 27, 1960 a daughter of the late Albert F. and Mary A. (Peluso) Pacella.

She was married to the late Frederick R. “Fritz” Reider, who died February 15, 2018.

Mrs. Reider worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Sharon Regional Home Health as an RN retiring after over 25 years.

She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-St. Joseph.

She enjoyed shopping. She loved her work, animals and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Cody J. Reider of Akron, Ohio and Albert J. Reider of Reynolds, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Roseann Pacella and Marilyn Twitchell.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 6, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish-St. Vitus. Father Ben Barr will officiate. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cynthia Ann Reider, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.