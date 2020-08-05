Curtis G. Hanna, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis G. Hanna, 58, of Lutton Street, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in Anaheim, Calfornia on December 30, 1961, a son of the late John E. Hanna and Joan (Lawson) Hanna; his mother survives in New Castle.

He was married to Renee L. (Ekis) Hanna on August 8, 1998; she survives in New Castle.

Mr. Hanna was a Navy veteran retiring after 20 years serving on the USS 722 Fast Attack Nuclear Submarine. Prior to that was a in the Army National Guard for six years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and family.

In addition to his wife he is survived by three children, Richard Williams of Monroe, North Carolina, Allison Williams and Janet Williams, both of New Castle; two brothers, Jonathan and Scott Hanna, both of New Castle and 11 grandchildren.

A private service will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: