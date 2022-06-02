NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Lee Critchlow, 57, of Court Street, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at this residence in New Castle.

He was born on January 28, 1965 in New Castle a son of the late George Critchlow.

Mr. Critchlow worked at Panella Brothers as a bartender and at McCoy Tires in the service department for over 30 years.

He was a sports fan and a Raiders fan, and enjoyed watching softball at Gaston Park. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by one brother, Keith Critchlow, one sister, Jessica Critchlow, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Ellen Critchlow, and three nephews, Jerry Lewis, Keith Critchlow, Jr. and Aaron Critchlow.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Craig Lee Critchlow, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.