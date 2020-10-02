Cora R. Davies, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cora R. Davies, 83, of Clover Lane, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

She was born in Haysville, Pennsylvania September 21, 1937, the daughter of the late Elmer R. and Bertha P. (Myers) Todd.

Mrs. Davies was a communicator at Infocision for a number of years and prior to that worked as a notary and para legal.

She was a member of People Concerned for the Unborn Child, the Red Hats, Central Pennsylvania Writers Organization, Phi Theta Kappa and the Harrisburg Area Community College.

She is survived by three children, Jami Lynn Birmingham of New Wilmington, James L. Davies, Jr. of New Castle and Joel L. Davies and wife Becky of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, one brother, Dr. Thomas L. Todd of Roxbury, Pennsylvania, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer R. Jr., William R., Larry R. and Cyrus A. Todd.

Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

