Constance Marie Perrotta, Neshannock Township, PA

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance Marie Perrotta, 83, of Hunter Woods Boulevard, in Neshannock Township, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Mrs. Perrotta was born on February 13, 1937, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jennie (DeAngelis) Auberico, Sr.

Mrs. Perrotta married Angelo A. Perrotta, Jr., on May 19, 2011, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Perrotta was a supervisor for Liberty Mutual retiring after 37 years.

She was a member of Jameson Hospital-Ladies Guild, an avid Steelers fan and was a season ticket holder for many years and also enjoyed going to the casino.

In addition to her husband; she is survived by one stepson, Angelo A. Perrotta, III and his wife, Susan of New Castle; one stepdaughter, Rosemarie Perrotta of New Castle; one brother, Andy Alberico, Jr., of Granville, Ohio; two stepgrandchildren, Angelo, IV and Alexa Perrotta; one niece and three nephews.

She is also preceded in death by one sister, Dolores Alberico.

Private services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

