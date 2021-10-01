Conner Jacob Fair, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Conner Jacob Fair, 22, of Florence Avenue, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at UPMC Magee’s Hospital.

He was born in Ellwood City on February 4, 1999, a son of Albert Scott Fair of New Castle and Heather (Wymer) Fair of Ellwood City. Conner worked for Aronic in Cranberry Township as a Head Stretcher.

He enjoyed computers, working and loved his cat, Blue.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Albert Scott Fair, III of Auburn, New York, Tristen Fair of New Castle and Alen Michael Wymer of Ellwood City, two grandmothers, Darlene Vaughn of New Castle and Violet Wymer of Ellwood City and one niece, Sophia Fair.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

