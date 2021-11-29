Clara Sylvia Penwell, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Sylvia Penwell, 79, of Highland Avenue, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was born in New Castle on March 14, 1942, a daughter of the late, Warren and Martha (Evans) Black. She was also married to the late, Virgil J. Penwell, who died June 17, 2001.

Mrs. Penwell enjoyed bingo, crocheting and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

She is survived by five children, Frankin S. Penwell of New Castle, Virginia M. Penwell of New Castle, Diana L. Kobak of New Castle, Michael A. Penwell of Elkton, Ohio and James F. Penwell of New Castle; one sister, Judith Graham of New Castle; 15 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three sons, Brian K. Penwell, John J. Penwell and Richard T. Penwell; seven brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.