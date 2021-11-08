Cindy Lea Fulmer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy Lea Fulmer, 60, of Croton Avenue, formerly from Johnstown, Pennsylvania died Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her residence in New Castle.

She was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1961 a daughter of the late Jerry and Rosaline (Lepley) Shalis.

Ms.Fulmer worked as a manager at a number of local area McDonald’s.

She loved Elvis, Alabama and country music. She enjoyed selling Avon, the holidays and decorating.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa R. Hunter of New Castle, one grandson, Jaden Brest and her husband, Charles Hunter.

She was also preceded in death by one brother, Emery Fulmer and one sister, Vinnie Grow.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

