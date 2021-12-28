NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christopher K. Ball, 54, of New Castle passed away the evening of December 26, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh following an extended illness.

He was born on September 25, 1967 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Elmer and Olive Ball.

He married his beloved wife, Lori A. (Cochran Miller) Ball on August 24, 2002, who survives at home.

Christopher worked at Tibor Jewelers as a master craftsman for 32 years.

Christopher enjoyed his family and friends. He especially loved bowling, darts and cooking. He was an avid pool player and had qualified for the Vegas Championships. He also loved cruises to the Caribbean. Chris attended Maitland Lane Free Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Greg Ball and also a long time friend and mother figure, Margart Egetoe.

He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue. A memorial service will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Patrick Fraser will officiate.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Christopher Kenneth Ball, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.