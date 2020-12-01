Christina L. Lewis, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Christina L. Lewis, 51, of Sterling Avenue of Sharon, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

She was born July 30, 1969, in New Castle, a daughter of Alvin and Linda (Davis) Baker of New Castle.

Christina was a cashier at Walmart for a number of years and enjoyed diamond painting, latch hooking and reading.

In addition to her parents she is survived by five children, Steven Schell and his wife, Julianne of Sharon, Cassandra Anthony and her husband, Christopher of Masury, Ohio, Samantha Womer and husband Jordan of Sharon, Sarah Karsnak of Warren, Ohio and Savannah Karsnak of Sharon and seven grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her brother, Alvin L. Baker.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Christina L. Lewis, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.