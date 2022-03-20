NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl Lynn Garretson, 72, of North Cedar Street, died Friday, March 18, 2022 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on February 2, 1950 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Chester and Virginia (Chirozzi) Kenst.

Mrs. Garretson worked as a server as several restaurant in the area.

She loved picnics and spending time with her friends, family and her dogs.

She is survived by two sons, Donald F. Essinger and wife Nicole and Rob A. Essinger, both of New Castle and five grandchildren, Nicole Essinger, Jordyn Essinger, RJ Essinger, Alayna Winter and Shane Norco.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

