Cheryl L. Minns, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Minns, 76, of Sixth Street of West Pittsburg, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born on August 26, 1944 in New Castle a daughter of the late James A. Nellie B. (Hallowell) Glaxner.

She was married to Burke Minns, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Minns was a factory worker and insurance agent for a number of years.

She was also a Navy Veteran at the Jacksonville Air Station from 1962-1965. Mrs. Minns was a member of the American Legion and was very active in the American Legion as a volunteer.

She also enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of a small bible study at Harvest Bible Chapel in Spring Lake, Michigan.

She will be missed by cat named Kitty.

She is surivived by two children, Kenneth L. Matson, Jr. and wife Sandy of Monrog, Michigan and Kristen A. Whitaker and husband John of Muskegon, Michigan, three step-children, Hassan Minns, Twanna A. Johnson and Burke J. Minns, one brother, Gary Gleixner, two sisters, Ida Bixler and Nathal Ponziani, one grandchild, Kory L. Matson, nine step-grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel Glaxner, Myles Glaxner and James A. Glaxner.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery. Reverend Matthew Bupp will officiate.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

