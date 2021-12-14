ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cherie Christine Hoover, 49, of Fisher Drive died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

She was born on January 19, 1927 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania a daughter of Kenneth Schwartz and his wife Mary, they survive in Wampum and the daughter of the late Cheryl (Hardie) Schwartz.

She married Ronnie L. Hoover on September 14, 1996, he survives in Portersville, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Hoover was the owner/operator of Liberty Tax Service for nine years. She loved taking pictures and spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her father and husband, she is survived by three children, Cayla I. Sims and husband Brennan of Bloomingdale, Ohio, Daniel J. Curry of Ellwood City, and Matthew O. Curry and wife Sierra of Portersville, Pennsylvania, one brother, Kenny Schwartz and wife Betsy and five grandchildren, Cashton Sims, Copelynn Sims, Dylan Curry, Wyatt Curry and Matthew Curry, Jr.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Cherie C. Hoover, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.